APTOA to organise ‘travel congress’ to promote tourism in state

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators’ Association (APTOA) is all set to organise a three-day ‘travel congress’ to promote and develop the tourism sector of the state, specifically in West Siang district.

Addressing media persons at the press club here on Tuesday, APTOA president John Panye said that “the congress will be held at Kabu and Kamba villages of West Siang district, and will commence on 19 January and conclude on 22 January.”

“The programme will primarily focus on rural tourism and a holistic approach to sustainable growth,” he said.

“To empower rural youths, the association will be organising plenary sessions, panel discussions, exchange of ideas and experience, etc. To make the congress effective and more meaningful, programmes like familiarisation of tour operators with the locals will be held on the day,” Panye added.

“While we do so, we will also ensure the growth of local tourism in a sustainable way, without harming the people, culture and nature. Also, Siang district region has high potential in the tourism sector. Hence, we are focusing on the district,” he said.

“Nevertheless, the congress will witness huge participation of tourism stakeholders from East Siang, West Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, Leparada, and Lower Siang districts. There will be minimum participation from other states as the congress is focused on promoting local tourism and providing a platform to unemployed youths in the tourism and hospitality sector,” he added.

Panye said also that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism sector of the state was put on halt for a couple of years. “Now that the pandemic is lower, the state will witness huge growth in the tourism sector. Meanwhile, the association will ensure that the entire congress is held following the Covid guidelines issued by the state government, following reports of new variants of Covid,” Panye informed.

“Choosing Kabu and Kamba villages for the event is to bring the erstwhile Siang district on one platform, and also highlight the district as a nature-based adventure tourism hotspot,” he said, adding that the district has much to offer “in terms of culture, culinary, river events, handicraft, etc.”

Panye appealed to the state government to “immediately constitute a state tourism board to strengthen the tourism sector to generate employment and revenue for the youths as well as for the state.”

He said that a tourism policy is needed to ensure proper growth of tourism in the state.

“Therefore, instead of the existing Arunachal Tourism Society, the state government should establish a state tourism board by incorporating expertise from tourism professionals, stakeholders, and government officials,” Panye said.