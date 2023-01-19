8th SLVFT: AUFC to meet APPFC in final

CHIMPU, 18 Jan: Arunachal United Football Club (AUFC) will lock horns with Arunachal Pradesh Police FC (APPFC) in the final of the 8th State Level Veteran Football Tournament (SLVT) 2023 at AAPBn ground here on 20 January.

The AUFC entered the final defeating Green United Football Club 2-0 in the second semifinal here on Wednesday.

After a barren first half, AUFC scored in the 50th minute through Gyamar Talla. Tanio Cheda netted the second goal 10 minutes later and sealed their final berth.

AUFC’s Dipen Daimari was adjudged as the player of the match for his outstanding performance.

On Tuesday, APPFC had beaten NUFC by solitary goal in the first semifinal.

The tournament is being organized by E&K’s in collaboration with Capital Complex Sporting Club under the aegis of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association.