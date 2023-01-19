PIOs fined

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on two PIOs for not providing information under the RTI Act, despite the commission’s order.

The PIOs are power department EEs of Jamin division, Kra Daadi district and Tato (camp Mechukha) division, Shi Yomi district.

The commission may recommend for disciplinary action as per service rule under Section 20 (2) of RTI Act of 2005 against the PIO duo, if they fail to deposit the penalty amounts, stated an APIC release.