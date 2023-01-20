Guv releases motivational book for students

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: Governor BD Mishra released the latest English and Hindi editions of Exam Warriors – a book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The governor also presented copies of the books to the students and teachers from different schools in the Itanagar Capital Region who participated in the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said that “this book is written especially for young students to help them in dealing with the stress of examinations,” and urged the students and their parents to read the book to be able to deal with tension.

