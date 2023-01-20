Meeting on immunisation held

PASIGHAT, 19 Jan: The roles, responsibilities and protocols of the health department were discussed during a meeting of the District Task Force on Immunisation (DTFI), chaired by East Siang DC (i/c) Tatdo Borang here on Thursday.

During the meeting, which was organised by the District Health Society, Borang took stock of the immunisation process and protocols being followed in the district. He lauded the health department “on achieving good coverage,” and urged it to “continue to make judicious use of human and other available resources, so that the best service may be made available to the people.”

DMO Dr Radesh Tatan stressed on on-time submission of reports, and instructed all to ensure that their data tally with the record register (source). He urged the stakeholders to “raise awareness and mobilise the beneficiaries and general public to avail of vaccination against life-threatening diseases.”

DRCHO Dr Nidak Angu presented a brief on the strategies, plans and achievements of the DTFI, and appealed to the health service providers to “reach out to every corner of the district and create awareness on the importance of immunisation.”

He stressed also on “reporting and uploading data to the portal on or before the fifth day of every month.”

Bakin Pertin General Hospital MS Dr YR Darang, MOs of all CHCs and PHCs, Town Planner Tani Taloh, and others attended the meeting. (DIPRO)