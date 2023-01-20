Late priest’s body laid to rest

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: The mortal remains of the oldest indigenous priest of Nyapin area in Kurung Kumey district, Tadar Tamar, were laid to rest at his Nyokum Lapang residence here on Thursday.

Tamar (90) breathed his last on the evening of 17 January after a prolonged illness. Born to Tadar Tayum, of Dolo village in Nyapin circle of undivided Subansiri district, Tamar is survived by four sons and two daughters.

Hundreds of people thronged the funeral to pay homage and last respects to the departed soul.

“Late Tamar was a renowned priest of the Nyishi society and served the Nyishi community as a priest for over 70 years. He was the first priest from his community to perform Nyokum Yullo rituals for the first time outside Arunachal, in Johrat, Assam, in the early ’80s, receiving accolades from the officials

of the Assam government,” Tadar Niglar, the deceased’s brother, informed in a release.

“Known for his yeoman services, besides spiritual healing, he was instrumental in unifying the Cherom-Chera brothers. In the early ’90s, he visited Payeng in Taliha assembly constituency, Upper Subansiri district, with former minister late Chera Talo, and narrated the tale of two brothers, Cherom and Chera, and convinced them to accept that Cherom (now Tagin) and Chera (now Nyishi) actually were “blood brothers separated hundreds of years ago in a calamity,” Niglar said.

“Late Tamar was one of the first batch of settlers in Nyokum Lapang (when Nyokum Lapang village was created) that started Nyokum Yullo celebrations in Itanagar in 1980-’81,” Niglar added.