It is a propaganda piece: India on BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

NEW DELHI, 19 Jan: India on Thursday described a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as a “propaganda piece” designed to push a particular “discredited narrative.”

The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the documentary.

The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

Bagchi said the documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling “this narrative” again.

“It makes us wonder about purpose of this exercise and agenda behind it,” he said. (PTI)