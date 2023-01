The residents of Pisi, Khamuk, Lewang, Phup, Khagam Singpho and Khagam Mossang villages benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at Lewang village by the Changlang district administration on Thursday. The camp was inaugurated by Miao ADC Ibom Tao. – Pisi Zauing