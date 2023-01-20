Stakeholders taken on tour of power stations

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: Twenty-seven stakeholders from Siang and Upper Siang districts participated in a nine-day study tour of Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which concluded on 17 January.

The stakeholders visited the 1,000 mw Indirasagar power station of the NHDC in Madhya Pradesh, and the 1,000 mw Tehri power station of the THDC Ltd in Uttarakhand, “and learnt about the benefits and impacts of multipurpose dam projects on the overall socioeconomic development of the project areas, and resettlement & rehabilitation (R&R) initiatives that could be carried out to improve the quality of life of the affected populace, along with other ancillary benefits accrued with coming up of such projects in the region,” the NHPC informed in a release.

The study team, which was led by two officials of the 2,880 mw Dibang Multipurpose Project of the NHPC Ltd in Arunachal, interacted with the project affected families and obtained their views and experiences.

The team also visited several R&R sites, relocated settlements and rehabilitated towns, and inspected the infrastructure and civic amenities developed in the resettlement areas.

“The team members were of the strong view that such cross-visits and awareness programmes should be arranged on a continual basis to create a positive and conducive environment towards construction of multipurpose projects in Arunachal Pradesh,” the NHPC said.