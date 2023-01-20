Narcotic substances disposed of

KHONSA, 19 Jan: The Drugs Disposal Committee of Tirap district disposed of seized narcotic substances at the SP office here on Thursday, in the presence of Town Magistrate Dr Ripi Doni.

The committee, comprising Tirap SP Kardak Riba, Town Magistrate Dr Ripi Doni, DSP Togum Gongo, PS OC Hangrang Bangsia, Zonal Inspector Tangse Tekwa, and Khonsa JMFC Laong Singpho, disposed of the substances in compliance with the order of the civil judge (junior division) here.

The seized narcotic substances included brown sugar. (DIPRO)