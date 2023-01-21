Educationist Rongili Mibang passes away

PASIGHAT, Jan 20: Rongili Mibang, one of the pioneers in the area of women’s education in the state, breathed her last on Thursday afternoon at her Mirku Dapi residence here in East Siang district.

Mibang, a retired joint director of the education department, was the wife of Rajiv Gandhi University’s former vice chancellor of Tamo Mibang.

She leaves behind her husband and two sons.

Her mortal remains were laid to rest on Friday.

Meanwhile, prominent personalities, relatives and well-wishers paid their last respects to late Mibang at her residence.

Local MLAs Kaling Moyong, Ninong Ering and Lombo Tayeng, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, and DDSE Odhuk Tabing expressed profound

grief and sorrow over the demise of Mibang and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

Born in 1958, Mibang had completed her BA in 1976 and MA in 1978.

She had also served as the DDSE of Changlang district from 2000-2002, and of Papum Pare from 2003 to 2005.

The East Siang district administration had felicitated Mibang in 2021, along with other women pioneers and achievers, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day celebration in Pasighat. (DIPRO)