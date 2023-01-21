APPFC win 8th State Level Veteran Cup Football Tournament

CHIMPU, 20 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Police Football Club (APPFC) won the 8th State Level Veteran Cup Football Tournament, defeating Arunachal United Football Club (AUFC) 2-1 in the final at the AAPBn ground here on Friday.

SB Deori scored both the goals for APPFC in the 24th

and the 55th minute, while Joon Dulom netted the only goal for AUFC.

Amar Taku of APPFC was adjudged the player of the tournament.

The awards for the best defender and the best goalkeeper went to Dipen Daimari and Rajiv Rimo (AUFC), respectively.

The award for the ‘fair play team’ was given to Itanagar United Football Club for their outstanding performances in the tournament.

The golden boot for top score was shared by Lodsang Golem Tsering of United Society of Arunachal, Ghoto Ghankar of GUFC and SB Deori of APPFC. All of them scored four goals each.

The closing ceremony was attended by MLA Nyamar Karbak, Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu, and ICR SP Jimmy Chiram.

The tournament was organised by E&K’s, in collaboration with the Capital Complex Sporting Club, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association.