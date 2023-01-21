Guv, DCM discuss development issues

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Governor BD Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein discussed issues relating to development and tourism, at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Emphasising that the state government ought to “explore new avenues for self-employment for the youths of the state,” Mishra said that “the tourism sector provides a huge opportunity for entrepreneurship.”

Commending Mein “for transforming Namsai into a major tourist destination in the state,” the governor suggested improving the tourist destinations in Vijaynagar (Changlang), as well.

“With the completion of the Miao- Vijaynagar road, the eastern most strategic part of the state has the potential to become a major tourist destination. With connectivity, the protection of wildlife, flora and fauna in the famous Namdapha National Park will be ensured,” he said.

Mishra also expressed appreciation for the state government “for safe and secured Parshuram Kund Mela this year.”

The DCM briefed the governor on the recently concluded Parshuram Kund Mela. (Raj Bhavan)