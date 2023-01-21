Mithi advises farmers to adopt scientific methods

ROING, 20 Jan: Former chief minister Mukut Mithi advised large cardamom and kiwi farmers to adopt systematic and scientific method of cultivation, instead of the traditional method.

Mithi, who attended an IEC programme on ‘Intensive kiwi and large cardamom cultivation’ at Hunli in Lower Dibang Valley district on 18 January, said that “the farmers may face heavy losses if they don’t undergo proper training and consult with the technical experts.”

Mithi urged the horticulture department to “adopt preventive measures to control the prevailing cardamom diseases in the district.”

He distributed kiwi plants and tools to farmers.

Hunli-Desali ZPM Mama Miso also called for systematic plantation of cash crops.

“The farmers should prepare themselves mentally and physically for cultivation of kiwi and large cardamom, and they should not depend on government’s assistance,” Miso said.

District Horticulture Officer Kuru Ama emphasised on the use of organic fertilisers and pesticides to curb environmental hazards and side-effects.

ADO Kato Tayeng and HDOs Norbu Tayeng and Leenia Pertin delivered lectures on large cardamom and kiwi.

A similar programme had been organised in Desali on 17 January.

The training programmes were organised by the district horticulture office with money provided by the Roing MLA from his local area development fund.

Around 100 farmers attended both the programmes. (DIPRO)