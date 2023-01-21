ABK’s awareness campaign in E/Siang concludes

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 20 Jan: A three-month-long awareness campaign against rampant killing of wild animals and birds, and on the drug menace, covering around 77 villages in East Siang district, concluded at Borguly village recently.

Organised by the East Siang district unit of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK), the campaign had been launched at Ayeng village on 10 November last year.

During the campaign, administrative, police, and medical officers, besides functionaries of anti-drug committees and ABK leaders, sensitised the rural people to the rampant killing of fauna, and to the menace of drug abuse.

They urged the GBs and PRI leaders to “act with responsibility against the social menace.”

The rural people of the district were also apprised of the Scheduled Tribe Recommendation Committee formulated by the government.