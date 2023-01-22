GBs who skip meetings will receive show cause notices: ADC

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 21 Jan: Reacting sharply to several heads of villages of Miao administrative subdivision in Changlang district repeatedly skipping important meetings, Miao ADC Ibom Tao warned that show cause notices will be served to the delinquent gaon burahs (GB).

“The GBs are given honorarium by the state government, and in return, it is anticipated that they will extend cooperation and help the local administration in dealing with local issues,” the ADC said.

“GBs who are not fit owing to old age or other problems can step down and be replaced by healthy, educated and deserving people,” Tao said during a meeting here on Tuesday regarding the new gazette notification on the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Certificate Issuance Guidelines, 2022.

Miao subdivision has four administrative circles – Miao, Namphai, Kharsang and Vijaynagar – with around 100 villages. Barring a couple of villages, all others have duly appointed GBs.