Guv attends Meghalaya Day event

SHILLONG, 21 Jan: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, BD Mishra, on Saturday participated in the event to commemorate the 51st Meghalaya Day here on Saturday.

The governor in his address recalled that “51 years ago, on 21 January, 1972, the late prime minister Indira Gandhi presided over the historic function of the creation of the full-fledged state of Meghalaya at Polo ground, Shillong, thus fulfilling the long-cherished political aspirations of our people of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills.”

Mishra urged the people of the state to “reiterate the commitment to wisely use the state’s resources and revolutionise the administrative machinery to make Meghalaya a role model of all-round development.” (Raj Bhavan)