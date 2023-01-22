Intranasal Covid vaccine to be launched on 26 Jan

BHOPAL, 21 Jan: Home-grown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech will launch its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine iNCOVACC – the first of its kind in India – on 26 January, the company’s chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said here on Saturday.

Interacting with students at the India International Science Festival (IISF) in Bhopal, Ella also said that the home-grown vaccine

for lumpy skin disease in cattle, Lumpi-ProVacInd, is likely to be launched next month.

“Our nasal vaccine will be officially launched on 26 January, on Republic Day,” Ella said, participating in the ‘Face-to-face with new frontiers in science’ segment of the IISF, organised at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology.

In December last year, Bharat Biotech had announced that it would sell the intranasal vaccine for Rs 325 per shot for procurement by the government, and Rs 800 per shot for private vaccination centres. (PTI)