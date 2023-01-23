Marathon held to promote drug-free society

YINGKIONG, 22 Jan: The Upper Siang district administration, in collaboration with the district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), conducted an all-woman marathon themed ‘Run for drug-free society and save family’, here on Sunday.

Fifty-one women – aged 16 and above -from all walks of life participated in the 10-km run.

Albina Doley bagged the first prize (Rs 8,000), while Bame Modi won the second prize (Rs 4,000), and Jomkyam Libang bagged the third prize (Rs 2,000).

The winners will be felicitated during the upcoming Republic Day celebration.

Later, addressing a gathering at the multipurpose hall here, district APWWS president Kalpana Perme spoke on the role of women, especially mothers, in fighting drug abuse and creating a drug-free society.

She urged all to “come forward and cooperate in the drive against antisocial activities and create a healthy, drug-free society.”

EAC (HQ) Rajiv Chiduni, APWWS secretary (health & hygiene) Damini Tali, and APWWS general secretary Kosiang Pangkam also spoke on issues related to the drug problem.

An Adi music video to raise awareness on the ill-effects of drug use among the youths, titled ‘Drugs Em Tima Peka (Say No To Drugs)’, directed by Alokong Litin, was also screened. (DIPRO)