Jawa 42 Tawang edition motorcycles launched

TAWANG, 22 Jan: Local MLA Tsering Tashi, along with CMO Commissioner Sonam Chombay, 190 Bn Mountain Brigade Commander Brig MN Bandigari and Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles marketing strategy head Udit Tiwari unveiled a limited edition motorcycle based on Jawa 42, here on Saturday.

Lauding Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Ltd for manufacturing the limited Tawang edition of motorcycles, Tashi said, “The Jawa 42 Tawang limited edition of motorcycles shall go a long way in promotion of adventure tourism in the area.” He also handed over the key to the first customer.

Tiwari informed that the Jawa 42 Tawang edition will be limited to just 100 units.

Tashi also felicitated the members of the Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Ltd during the function, which was attended by ADC (i/c) Rinchin Leta, HoOs, and other officers.

The Jawa 42 Tawang edition is likely to command an on-road price (including accessories like jacket, helmet and registration) of Rs 2.45 lakhs. (DIPRO)