Mock drill on earthquake preparedness conducted at SLHEP site

KOLAPTUKAR, 22 Jan: The 12th battalion of the NDRF, along with the NHPC and the Central Industrial Security Force on Sunday conducted a joint mock drill on earthquake preparedness at the power house of the 2,000 mw Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) here in Kamle district.

The drill was aimed at raising awareness among the employees and the people residing in the area about earthquake emergencies.

The NDRF rescuers demonstrated various evacuation methods, such as high-rise rescue, stabilising victims, providing first aid, squad search, etc, and various other disaster preparedness measures.

SLHEP Executive Director Vipin Gupta was the main controller of the mock drill, which saw the participation of more than 200 volunteers.