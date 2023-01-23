State’s wushu team leaves for Chandigargh

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Ten wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by two officials, left here on Sunday for Chandigarh to participate in the Khelo India Women’s League Senior National Championship, to be held there from 23 to 27 January.

The players are Gyamar Yatup, Lucy Miuli, Mepung Lamgu, Nyeman Wangsu, Realu Boo, Taug Ama, Mercy Ngaimong, Yorna Roshni, Tai Oma and Onilu Tega.

Kishen Chetia and Likha Tadh are the coach and the manager of the team, the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association informed in a release.