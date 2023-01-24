APLA mourns Taring Payeng’s demise

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: The officers and staff of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly [APLA], led by Speaker PD Sona, on Monday mourned the demise of APLA joint secretary Taring Payeng, who breathed his last on 20 January, following an illness.

A minute’s silence was observed during a condolence meeting at the assembly secretariat here on Monday as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

Describing Payeng as a sincere, dedicated and straightforward officer, Sona advised the APLA officials to draw inspiration from late Payeng, and to work like family members.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, APLA Secretary Kago Habung and Additional Secretary Tadar Meena also spoke. (Speaker’s PR Cell)