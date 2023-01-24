NWS convenes conference

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: The second general conference of the Ngurang Welfare Society [NWS] was held at Tadarboding in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district from 19-21 January.

Attending the conference, Nyishi Elite Society president Dr Tana Showren spoke about the importance of education, women’s empowerment, and the society’s role in the development of the state.

“The society should work for the benefit of the people,” he said.

AAPSU president Tana Doji Tara spoke on protection, preservation and promotion of one’s culture and tradition.

Sports and cultural competitions were organised as part of the conference, and the society’s byelaws were reviewed.