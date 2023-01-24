Handholding prog on DAY-NULM begins

PASIGHAT, 23 Jan: A three-day ‘DAY-NULM handholding training programme’ for community organisers and nodal officers of the urban local bodies and the DUDA began here in East Siang district on Monday.

DAY-NULM nodal officers and community organisers from Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Upper Siang, Siang and East Siang districts are participating in the programme.

On the inaugural day, State Mission Director Nixon Lego sought “dedicated commitment from the officials engaged in DAY-NULM, so that there is wide outreach of the programme at the grassroots level and deserving section of people reap the benefits of the various components of the scheme.”

The training is being imparted by ArSULM Mission Managers Ravi Sharma, Joram Umang and Jermin Taba. (DIPRO)