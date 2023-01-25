2nd edition of KJMPPL kicked off

PASIGHAT, 23 Jan: The 2nd edition of the Kangir Jamoh Memorial Pasighat Premier League (KJMPPL), organised by the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) and the Abor Youth Foundation, in collaboration with the district administration, the District Olympic Association and the District Football Association, started at the JNC playground here in East Siang district on Monday.

The KJMPPL is held as a tribute to Kangir Jamoh, who had held the post of the ABK president, besides being the state BJP president twice.

Addressing the gathering, former ABK president Tony Pertin described Kangir Jamoh as “one of the men who lived larger than life,” and “an excellent leader for the Adi tribe during his time as the ABK president.”

Former ABK secretary-general Bodong Yirang encouraged the players to maintain the sportsmanship spirit throughout the tournament.

The opening match, played between BSC FC and Sika FC, ended in a 3-3 draw.

Debong Kayin Mengu of BSC FC scored a hat-trick of goals for BSC FC, and Hanu Tari, Kamin Darin and Mirem Dai scored a goal each for Sika FC. (DIPRO)