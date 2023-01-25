Meeting for FPO organised

MARO, 24 Jan: The Upper Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) convened a project monitoring committee meeting for the DAP-DUM farmers-producers organisation (FPO) here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which was chaired by the NABARD’s Lower Subansiri DDM MK Lowang, the activities of the FPO were reviewed, and the organisation was encouraged to take up commercial cultivation of orange, ginger and soybean.

KVK Head Dr Simanta Kr Kalita presented a brief on the role of the KVK “for boosting the FPO,” while agricultural extension specialist Dr Habung Ali made a presentation on “the work done till date and the work to be done in the future.”

Animal science specialist Dr D Hazarika advised the farmers to “make farmers’ interest group for different crops,” and to take up allied activities like poultry farming for additional income generation.

Upper Subansiri NABARD DDM MK Lowang also spoke.