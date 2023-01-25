‘Khilkhilata bachpan’ campaign launched

NAMSAI, 24 Jan: The Namsai district child protection unit, in collaboration with Piramal Foundation, launched a ‘khilkhilata bachpan’ campaign here on Tuesday.

The campaign is aimed at solving problems like drug abuse, sexual abuse, and child trafficking, besides creating an environment of security for the schoolchildren. It will also feature capacity building programmes for teachers and local NGOs.

The first day’s programme was held at the Government Upper Primary School-II here. It featured fun-based activities, led by Shankar Gawas, during which students shared their opinions about their ideal school environment.

CDPO W Khimhun provided information about various schemes under the women & child development department and the Khilkhilata Bachpan Abhiyan. This was followed by the screening of a short film on child safety.

Among others, Protection Officer Priya Poumoung, Headmaster NW Mannow and Piramal Foundation district leader Trideep Doley participated in the event.