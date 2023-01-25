Proper roads along LAC needed

The report of the visit of Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande to the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh will boost the morale of the armed forces. He reportedly carried out a comprehensive review of India’s military preparedness along the line of actual control (LAC). The visit comes just a month after Indian and Chinese forces fiercely clashed in the Tawang sector. After Ladakh, it seems the Chinese PLA has turned their eyes towards Arunachal Pradesh. So many instances of the PLA intruding into Indian territory in the state are happening. Further, incidents of Arunachali citizens getting kidnapped by the PLA from the LAC are also being reported.

The government of India seriously needs to upgrade the road infrastructure in the state, in particular along the LAC. Unless and until the road is properly upgraded, the army will face issues in the troops’ movement. Further, air and rail connectivity also need urgent upgrading in the state. The Chinese have constructed world-class infrastructures on their sides of the border. This is helping the PLA to mobilise forces at much quicker time. The Chinese are increasingly behaving belligerently and are repeatedly involved in provocative action along the LAC. They will try every method to keep provoking. Their next target seems to be Arunachal. The visit of Gen Pande to the state has come at a right time. It is time that the government extends every possible support to the army.