MOMONG, 24 Jan: Ninety-two farmers participated in a workshop on ‘scientific coconut cultivation technologies’, organised by Guwahati (Assam)-based Coconut Development Board (CDB), in collaboration with the Namsai KVK, here on Tuesday.

During the workshop, Guwahati CDB Horticulture Assistant Mirdul Talukdar highlighted coconut cultivation and production in the country, and spoke about its uses, advantages and health benefits.

He apprised the participants of “the scientific package and practice” of coconut cultivation, and enumerated the different varieties of coconut that can be cultivated in the district, the KVK informed in a release.

KVK plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora explained “insect pest and disease in coconut crops and its scientific management and application,” the KVK said.