RKMS Narottam Nagar celebrates golden jubilee

NAROTTAM NAGAR, 23 Jan: The Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS) here in Tirap district celebrated its 50th anniversary on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who attended the event, unveiled a 12 feet tall statue of Lord Buddha, along with a plaque naming the new road ‘Vivekananda Marg’. He also laid the foundation stone for a convention hall (proposed by chief minister Pema Khandu) in the school premises.

Addressing a gathering of 3,000 people, including monks from different parts of Northeast India and bhantes from the state as well as Assam, Mein congratulated the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission for completing 125 years of their service, and advised the students to imbibe the teachings and principles of Swami Vivekananda.

Mein also expressed respect for the age-old chieftainship system followed by the Tangsa, Nocte, Wangcho, Tai Khamti and Singpho communities, and said that “their demand for granting recommending authority for issue of PRC and ST certificates has already been discussed in the cabinet.”

Minister Wangki Lowang, MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong, Wanglam Sawin and Chakat Aboh, and Chief Secretary Dharmendra accompanied the DCM. (DCM’s PR Cell)