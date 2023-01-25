MLA advocates responsible driving

PASIGHAT, 24 Jan: Local MLA Kaling Moyong said that creating awareness regarding road safety is of utmost importance, and that adherence to the road safety rules will prevent avoidable accidents.

The MLA was addressing the gathering here in East Siang district on Tuesday, after flagging off a ‘mass traffic safety-cum-anti-drug awareness campaign’ being organised by the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation (AAPPTF).

He urged everyone to “follow the road safety rules for life safety,” and lauded the AAPPTF for organising the campaign in various districts.

Responding to a two-point memorandum submitted by the AAPPTF, seeking parking spaces in two locations in Pasighat, the MLA assured it of his “cooperation and support.”

The MLA also advised the young generation to keep away from narcotic substances, and pursue positive activities like sports.

Moyong also dwelt on the ongoing smart city projects in Pasighat, which are aimed at improving the quality of life and upgrading public recreation amenities.

DC Tayi Taggu, who administered the ‘road safety’ pledge, said that “negligent and rash driving are the causes of so many preventable fatal accidents.”

The DC also highlighted the ill-effects of drug abuse, saying that “our youths are the human resource of the state.”

SP Sumit Kumar Jha urged all to join the fight against drug abuse.

AAPPTF president Dobing Sonam appealed to vehicle users to abide by all road safety rules & the MV Act.

WASE president Yamik Dulom Darrang, Highways EE Dabe Perme, and East Siang Auto Welfare Association president T Saroh also spoke. (DIPRO)