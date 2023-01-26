Combined annual training camp for college NCC cadets

TEZU, 25 Jan: The 22nd Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion organized a combined annual training camp at Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district from 18 to 25 January.

The NCC cadets were given training on drill, map reading, field craft, battle craft, weapon firing, first aid, fire and emergency, disaster management, traffic rules etc. Games and sports, literary and cultural activities were also organized during the week-long programme.

Two lieutenant colonels, one lieutenant, four JCOs, one GCI and eight NCOs imparted the training.

The IGGC principal attended the valedictory function and urged the cadets to carry forward the values and discipline they have learned during the camp throughout their life.

In total, 90 senior division and senior wing/division (boys & girls) army wing cadets from DPGC, Kamki, SFS College, Aalo, Doying Gumin College, Pasighat, JNC, Pasighat, JTGM College, Roing and IGGC, Tezu participated in the training.