Moyong offers scholarship to Kayin Doming

PASIGHAT, Jan 25: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong felicitated state level badminton player Kayin Doming in presence of DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kr Jha, ADC Tatdo Borang and others at the Siang guest house conference hall here on Wednesday.

Kayin, son of Osong Doming and Ogap Dai Doming of Balek village, Pasighat, will undergo vigorous training at one of the renowned badminton coaching institutes of India “Game Changer,” Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The MLA advised Kayin to follow all rules and discipline in true spirit framed by the institution and to avail optimum benefits under experienced coaches.

DC Tayi Taggu and SP Sumit Kr Jha in their speeches appreciated Kiyin and his parents for their untiring efforts. The duo also informed that there would many scopes in the field for career progression.

Notably, Kayin Doming had taken admission at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy in 2015, participated the 6th Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Level Badminton Championship (DKMSLBC) in 2018 and grabbed silver medal (Under-15) boys double, in 7th DKMSLBC bagged bronze medal (Under-17) boys single, 8th DKMSLBC received gold medal (Under-17) boys double, bronze medal (Under-19 boys single and in 9th DKMSLBC achieved Gold (Under-19) boys double, silver (Under-19) mixed double and bronze medals (Under-19) single.(DIPRO)