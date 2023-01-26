National Pharmacy Week observed

AALO, 25 Jan: North East Frontier Technical University (NEFTU) observed National Pharmacy Week in its campus at Sipu Puyi here in West Siang.

Apart from technical sessions on cardiovascular system related disorders, awareness programme on healing of abdominal disorders and the role of pharmacists in the society were organized.

Vice-Chancellor Dr.Tejum Padu, registrar Dr. Rahul Nandi, Dean (Academics) Dr. Partha S Rakshit, principal-cum-Dean, faculty of pharmacy Dr. Nazim Hussain and faculty members of the department of pharmacy attended the programme.