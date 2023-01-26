NPP says regional committee arbitrarily accepted Assam’s boundary proposal

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: The National People’s Party (NPP) Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday claimed that regional committee on boundary issue led by education minister Taba Tedir did not take stakeholders and affected villagers into confidence and arbitrarily accepted the proposal of Assam counterpart to include six villages of Arunachal side into Assam.

The six villages include Banderdewa, Tanihappa, Durpang, Tarajuli, Gurubandha, Gumto and Dirghaduffla. It is said that Assam regional committee has submitted a proposal to the Arunachal Pradesh counterpart to transfer these six villages to Assam.

In a press conference, NPP Arunachal Pradesh general secretary Paknga Bage claimed that as per the stakeholders and affected villagers, the regional committee of Papum Pare district did not properly interact with them and without consulting with the stakeholders arbitrarily accepted the Assam’s proposal.

The committee is yet to decide on the proposal of the Assam counterpart.

“After visiting the ground, NPP Arunachal would stand with the stakeholders and affected people. There were procedural lapses in the regional committee. The committee should revisit their reports,” stated Bage.

“Whatever, the memorandum submitted by the stakeholders, the regional committee

should consider it,” he added.

Bage further suggested the state government that all level talks on boundary issue with Assam should be in the line of Torun Chatterjee Commission’s recommendation.

The NPP Arunachal general secretary also asked the government to revisit the Regional Committee recommendation. It also suggested the government to stress on tradition of peaceful coexistence in resolving the inter-state boundary issue.