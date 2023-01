ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The state government released five convicted prisoners, who had been lodged in different jails in the state, on Republic Day, as part of the second phase of the government’s special remission scheme.

The released prisoners are Hura Mangha and Badal Tamang (district jail, Jully, Itanagar); Jun Gowala and Biman Chetia (district jail, Tezu, Lohit); and Kanu Kumar Rai (sub-jail, Aalo, West Siang), Deputy Superintendent of Jail CT Lombi informed in a release.