Govt releases 10% state revenue to PRIs

KHONSA 27 Jan: The state government released 10 percent state-owned revenue to the PRIs of Tirap district at a programme here on Wednesday.

MLA Wanglam Sawin, who attended the programme, advised the PRI leaders to utilise the fund judiciously and as per the guidelines. He also appealed to them to ensure that the villagers clear their pending electricity and water bills at the earliest.

Tirap DC Hento Karga also appealed to the panchayat members to utilise the panchayat fund in developmental activities at the village level.

“Panchayat leaders being responsible persons of the society must have moral obligation to develop their respective villages,” the DC said.

DPDO Haskresha Kri and Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang also spoke. (DIPRO)