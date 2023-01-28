Arunachal showcases tourism potential at R-Day parade

NEW DELHI, 27 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday showcased its tourism potential at the Republic Day parade here.

The tableau of the state displayed the potential for tourism in the fields of adventure, sports, ecology, culture, religion, history and archaeology.

Arunachal is strategically located in the eastern-most part, sharing boundaries with Bhutan, China and Myanmar.

The tractor portion of the tableau depicted the Donyi Polo airport entrance gate and the state bird hornbill, amidst lush green landscape adorned by orchids.

Shapawng Yawng Manou Poi – a dance festival – and a 1962 war memorial were depicted in the trailer portion.

People from major tribes of the state in traditional dresses accompanied the tableau. (PTI)