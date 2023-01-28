GHSS’ renamed after pioneers

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The state government has renamed the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here after pioneering state leader Mallo Tarin, and the Palin GHSS after another pioneer, Byabang Heri.

Mallo Tarin, a former state BJP president, did his schooling from the Doimukh GHSS during the NEFA days. He graduated from St Anthony’s College in Shillong (Meghalaya), and served as a Nyishi language translator-cum-announcer at the Dibrugarh AIR from 1970-1974. He was also the founder-president of the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries from 1986-1991.

Tarin had entered politics by joining the Congress party in 1975, and served as the APYC vice president from 1984-1987, before becoming the first state BJP president in 1996.

As an ardent social entrepreneur, he had served as the chairman of the Rural Bank’s board of directors, and as the president of the All Arunachal Pradesh Tea Planters & Small Grower Association. He was also among the Nyishi pioneers who first organised Nyokum Yullo festival at the community level in Doimukh.

He had plunged into electoral politics in 1996 and 1999, albeit unsuccessfully.

Tarin passed away in 2011.