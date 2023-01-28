NSCN (IM) operative surrenders

KHONSA, 27 Jan: An active member of the NSCN (IM)’s civil wing surrendered with arms and ammunition before the executive magistrate here in Tirap district on Friday.

Self-styled ‘leacy’, Ngamnya Wangsa, a resident of Longbo village in Tirap district, had been an active member of the outfit since 15 November, 2022. She deposited one .32 mm pistol with a magazine and two live rounds.

The surrendered operative has been kept at the police malkhana here for safe custody till an appropriate instruction is received from the government, Executive Magistrate DK Thungdok informed in a release.