Govt announces names of state awards recipients

ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: The state government has announced the names of the recipients of the state awards, which will be presented on the occasion of the Statehood Day celebration on 20 February.

This year, gold medals have been awarded to the Airports Authority of India, the civil aviation department, the Arunachal Pradesh Investment & Innovation Park of the planning & investment department, and chief reporter of The Arunachal Times, Amar Sangno.

There are seven silver medal recipients. They are District Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officer Dr Keshab Sarmah, Extra Assistant Commissioner Apolo James, Circle Officer Kesang Wangda, SDPO Takir Zirdo, Inspector Melia Mibang, Inspector Pungming Taku, and Head Constable Rajesh Kumar GS.

Sixteen government officials of various departments, along with an artiste from the art & culture department, will be awarded commendation certificates.

CM’s Awards for cleanest village

Meanwhile, nine villages from as many districts have been selected for the Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village and District for the year 2022.

The villages are Gori [Leparada], Kuchep-I [Changlang], Ozakho [Longding], Doji Jelly [West Siang], Dipa [Lower Siang], Rottung [Siang], Shyaro [Tawang], Silluk [East Siang], and Jona Kachari [Namsai].

“These awards are meant for promoting the essence of healthy living through cleanliness to deter the incidence of illness and to promote sustenance of public amenities for overall growth of the state,” according to a government release.