Tourism dept showcases food items made of millet

ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: Celebrating the International Year of the Millet, the tourism department showcased various food items made of millet at the state guesthouse here on 26 January.

Organic food items such as cupcakes, cookies, laddus with dry fruits, etting/itthi, and millet wine, were served and displayed.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared 2023 as the International Year of the Millet.

“Millets are marvellous and matter in more ways than one. Good for health and nutrition – they add to our food system diversity,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who attended the event, wrote on his social media handle.

“At the ‘at home’ hosted by me on the occasion of Republic Day celebration, ‘Vocal for Local’ stall of tourism department was a major centre of attention for guests,” Khandu said.

“All organic millet products, such as cookies, cupcakes and other locally-grown edibles were relished by the esteemed guests. It was a real celebration of the International Year of the Millet,” the CM added.

Arunachal Pradesh is home to various types of millet, such as foxtail millet, finger millet, pearl millet, proso millet, and kodo millet.

An expert says that millet cultivation in the state has gone down because of the discouraging practice of jhum cultivation.