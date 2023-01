NEW LAINWANG, 28 Jan: The residents of New Lainwang, Old Lainwang, New Katang, Old Katang and Old Changnyak villages availed of services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here by the Tirap district administration on Saturday.

The camp was inaugurated by Tirap DC Hento Karga. (DIPRO)