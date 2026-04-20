Arunachal Runway 4.0 held

ITANAGAR, 19 Apr: In a dazzling display of traditional and contemporary styles, the grand finale of Arunachal Runway (AR) 4.0 was held at the Nyokum Lapang ground here on 17 April, marking a pivotal moment for the state’s creative industry.

Centred on the theme ‘Ngul Nyishi’ (We Nyishi), the event served as a high-octane tribute to the cultural aesthetics and collective identity of the Nyishi community, drawing creative inspiration from the spiritual and social essence of major festivals like Boori Boot, Nyokum Yullo, and Longte.

A significant highlight of the evening was the screening of the film Ngul Nyishi by Shiva Tells, which drew a huge round of applause from the audience for its poignant storytelling and visual celebration of heritage.

The evening saw designers showcasing collections that masterfully blended indigenous motifs with modern silhouettes, drawing a massive crowd of fashion enthusiasts, cultural leaders, and top government officials.

The success of the platform was attributed to the vision of Gona Niji, the founding chairman of Arunachal Runway, and the strategic guidance of Chow Bilaseng Namchoom, who serves as the mentor-cum-adviser for the prestigious event.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the organisers for creating a platform that empowers local artisans and youths. In a major policy announcement, the chief minister declared that Arunachal Runway will henceforth be a permanent calendar event of the state government.

He further announced the launch of the ‘Arunachal creative economy’ initiative – a dedicated cell designed to provide designers, artists, and youth icons with international-level exposure and professional opportunities.

“Our traditional attire is our identity, and seeing our youths take it to the global stage with such professionalism is heartening,” the CM stated, adding that the initiative would ensure that talented youths receive the professional support they deserve beyond the runway.

The event was attended also by MLA Zingnu Namchoom, who spoke on the economic potential of the handloom sector, highlighting that Arunachal’s unique textiles are a “goldmine of untapped potential.”

He urged designers to focus on commercial scalability while maintaining the authenticity of tribal patterns, praising the rigorous weaving sessions that preceded the finale.

Parallelly, the president of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) expressed profound gratitude for the spotlight on Nyishi culture. “‘Ngul Nyishi’ is more than just a fashion theme; it is a powerful statement of cultural pride,” he said, and commended the Arunachal Runway team for its vision in documenting and revitalising traditional weaves.

The competition reached its peak with the announcement of the winners, who were judged based on their creativity and cultural representation.

Gimi Yamang was crowned the best designer, followed by Naja Dollang Dui as the 1st runner-up and Tassar Ami as the 2nd runner-up. Other notable recognitions in the evening included Biki Mina, who was honoured with the viewer’s choice award, while the ‘best discipline award’ was presented to Khwairakpam Randhoni Devi.

The event concluded with a vibrant ceremony, cementing Arunachal Runway’s status as a vital engine for the region’s cultural and economic growth.