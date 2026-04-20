CHANGLANG, 19 Apr: The Committee on Public Undertakings (CoPU) of the eighth Legislative Assembly, led by its Chairman Jikke Tako, accompanied by MLA Chakat Aboh and Legislative Assembly Joint Secretary K Jugli, along with officers and officials, conducted a spot visit to the Namchik-Nampuk coal field in Changlang district on Saturday in connection with the CAG audit para relating to loss of revenue.

Changlang DC Vishal Sah, along with the Miao ADC, Kharsang SDO, Miao assistant commissioner, technical officers from the Mines & Mineral Development Department, and representatives of M/s Coal Pulz Ltd were present during the visit.

The committee reviewed the status of mining operations and sought clarifications on the issues raised in the CAG audit para. The technical officers assured the committee that a detailed reply would be submitted to the legislative assembly secretary within six months.

The chairman emphasised the importance of timely submission of the required information, and directed that the matter be taken up for further review in a subsequent sitting of the committee. (Speaker’s PR Cell)