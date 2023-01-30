Law students taken on Delhi tour

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: The final year LLB [second batch] students of Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College visited the Supreme Court [SC] and the Parliament house in Delhi during an educational tour on 28 January.

During their visit to the SC, the students observed the court’s proceedings by spending an hour in various courtrooms. They also visited the court library.

Apart from the SC and the Parliament, the students visited Qutub Minar, Jantar Mantar, and the Taj Mahal.

Later, the students met Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and interacted with him.

The study tour was an initiative of Assistant Professors Drs Mizum Nyodu and Batotsi Kri.