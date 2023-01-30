Nidhi Aapke Nikat prog launched

NAMSAI, 29 Jan: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Organisation’s Tinsukia (Assam)-based regional office, through the Namsai DRDA project director, e-launched the Nidhi Aapke Nikat outreach programme in Namsai district headquarters recently.

The programme is aimed at delivering service and redressing the grievances of pensioners and employees.

Several EPF issues of employees were settled on the spot, and the organisation’s regional PF commissioner, Uttam Prakash, highlighted the importance of covering workers under the EPF for social security. (DIPRO)