NFC to route grants to local festival organising committees

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: The Nyishi Festival Council (NFC) has resolved that all grants-in-aid and CSRs from the government and public sector undertakings “shall be routed through the NFC, CNC, CLC and CBBYC while allocating it to local organising committees of Nyokum Yullo, Boori-Boot Yullo and Longte festival, in order to maintain transparency, accountability and financial prudence.”

During its second general conference, held at the DK Convention Centre here on Sunday, the council also resolved to encourage the empanelled artists of the Nyishi Art and Culture Welfare Society to perform in the three Nyishi traditional festivals.

Earlier, the NFC felicitated Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang and engineer Ratu Techi “for rendering selfless service to the

community, especially creating infrastructures for celebration of traditional festivals.”

Among others, TKECPOL managing director Ratu Techi, and members of NES affiliated organisations like the ANYA, ANSU, NACWS, NSEF and NAAES attended the conference.