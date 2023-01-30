CM advocates preservation of tribal faith, cultures

AALO, 29 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu encouraged Donyi Polo believers to preserve the tribal faith and cultures, and advised the believers to “make a worship place for Donyi Polo to connect with god in your houses.”

The CM said this during a visit to the Donyi Polo Kumko here in West Siang district on Saturday.

The CM, who was accompanied by Home Minister Bamang Felix and Education Minister Taba Tedir, gave assurance to have a conference hall constructed here, and informed that “some of the tribal language scripts have already been added in school curriculum and the remaining parts will be taken up.”

Felix in his address appealed to the people of the state to respect one another’s religions. (DIPRO)